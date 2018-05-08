Music & Entertainment
KYLE Ft. Kehlani – Playinwitme (Video) #SharifDKingshow #KingInTheAfternoon

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 hour ago
2 reads
A while back KYLE leaked his “Playin Wit Me” single featuring Kehlani. Kyle and Kehlani have now taken the time to put on for California showing their  funny side game show style for the “Playin Wit Me” visual. Colin Tilley directed a visual with KYLE and KehLani as contestants for  a vintage dating game show. The Contestants motive is to win Bianca’s heart, however Kyle AKA Chad and Kehlani lose the battle of the heart to the third contestant in the spicy dating game show.  Watch the bright and thrilling visual below.

 

 

101.1 The Wiz, hip pop, HIP-HOP, kehlani, kyle, VIDEO

Photos
