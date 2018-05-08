KYLE Ft. Kehlani – Playinwitme (Video) #SharifDKingshow #KingInTheAfternoon

2 reads Leave a comment
A while back KYLE leaked his “Playin Wit Me” single featuring Kehlani. Kyle and Kehlani have now taken the time to put on for California showing their funny side game show style for the “Playin Wit Me” visual. Colin Tilley directed a visual with KYLE and KehLani as contestants for a vintage dating game show. The Contestants motive is to win Bianca’s heart, however Kyle AKA Chad and Kehlani lose the battle of the heart to the third contestant in the spicy dating game show. Watch the bright and thrilling visual below.
Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.'s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family
21 photos Launch gallery
Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.'s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family
1. Fabolous and Em body his '90s party.Source:Getty 1 of 21
2. When you flossin' at the NBA All-Stars like a Young OG.Source:Getty 2 of 21
3. When you can't be any happier...Source:Getty 3 of 21
4. Loso watching Joso's back at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.Source:Getty 4 of 21
5. Perfect pic.Source:Getty 5 of 21
6. On The Run! It's like Hov got Bey, it's like Bey got Jigga.Source:Getty 6 of 21
7. Bonnie & ClydeSource:Getty 7 of 21
