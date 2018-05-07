The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea Responds To Listener Who Criticized Him For Talking About Jordin Sparks’ Bed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Gary With Da Tea

Posted 17 hours ago
Tia Mowry and Jordin Sparks had babies this weekend. Gary With Da Tea earlier spoke about how Jordin’s hospital bed didn’t look comfortable and her sheets were all around. He didn’t like the look of it and people didn’t like what he said.

One listener spoke about how Gary only changed his sheets once a month so he shouldn’t be talking. Gary also commented on Khloe Kardashian going to Tristan Thompson’s game this weekend. She still wants to make the relationship work and doesn’t care what people say.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Gary With Da Tea

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

