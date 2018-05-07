‘Saturday Night Live’ Pokes Fun at the Cavaliers

“The Cleveland Cavaliers not named LeBron James” took the spotlight in an unaired Saturday Night Live sketch.

The skit, which was cut from programming due to time, features Saturday night’s host and performer Donald Glover as well as regular castmates Kenan Thompson, Kyle Mooney, and more.

“Whatever LeBron needs, we’ll get it done, as long as it isn’t basketball,” the fake Cavs players said.

Watch the Cleveland Cavs promo on Saturday Night Live here:

“I always got LeBron’s back… and his shoulders,” one character says as he is seen massaging a No. 23 lookalike.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Gregory Shamus and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Hickey and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of NBC, Saturday Night Live, YouTube, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News