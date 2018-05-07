‘Saturday Night Live’ Pokes Fun at the Cavaliers

Photo by

‘Saturday Night Live’ Pokes Fun at the Cavaliers

Written By: D.L. Hughley

Posted 20 hours ago
Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

“The Cleveland Cavaliers not named LeBron James” took the spotlight in an unaired Saturday Night Live sketch.

The skit, which was cut from programming due to time, features Saturday night’s host and performer Donald Glover as well as regular castmates Kenan Thompson, Kyle Mooney, and more.

“Whatever LeBron needs, we’ll get it done, as long as it isn’t basketball,” the fake Cavs players said.

Watch the Cleveland Cavs promo on Saturday Night Live here:

“I always got LeBron’s back… and his shoulders,” one character says as he is seen massaging a No. 23 lookalike.

 

