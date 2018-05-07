Boss: Karen Civil Hosts New Show On Complex For Entrepreneurs On The Grind

If you’re all about your hustle in 2018, a new show is hitting Complex that’s sure to keep you sharp.

With Good Looking Out some of today’s top entrepreneurs in technology, fashion, music, food, and more will share their stories of success and how they got to where they are today. The show will be hosted by entrepreneur, marketing guru and media personality Karen Civil. As someone who’s helped guide the careers of folks like YG, Dave East, and Lil Wayne, you can expect major gems from Karen and her guests.

The first season for Good Looking Out is set to premiere Wednesday, May 9 at 11 A.M. EST on Complex, Complex Hustle, and Complex Social. The guest line-up will include folks like music executive Kevin Liles, Sneaker Con founder Yu-Ming Wu, and more. Pre-selected entrepreneurs will even pitch their business plan to the panel of guests and receive feedback.

Do you have what it takes? Check out the show and find out May 9!

