News
Home > News

Rita Ora Thinks That Roc Nation Discriminated Against Her Because She’s A Woman

Diamonds aren't always a girl's best friend

Written By: rebecahjacobs

Posted 10 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
WE Day - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

In her cover story with UK publication Sunday Times magazine, Rita Ora claimed that when she was signed to Roc Nation, the label discriminated against her as an artist because of the fact that she’s a woman.

The 27-year-old pop star filed a lawsuit against the record company back in 2015, accusing them of neglect. Her complaint read, “When Rita signed, Roc Nation and its senior executives were very involved with her as an artist. As Roc Nation’s interests diversified, there were fewer resources available and the company suffered a revolving door of executives. Rita’s remaining supporters at the label left or moved on to other activities, to the point where she no longer had a relationship with anyone at the company.”

Roc Nation signed Rita Ora in 2008, the label’s first year of existence. The contract was for a five-record deal, but she would end up only releasing one album with her 2012 debut. Roc Nation countersued Ora for $2.4 million in response to the lawsuit, but the case ended up being settled amicably the next year. 

Throughout all of her trials and tribulations during that time, Ora claims that things might have played out more in her favor if she was a man. The singer told the Sunday Times: “I want to find the right word here, and maybe this is my interpretation, but I do feel I got discriminated against because I was a woman. I almost felt—maybe this is just my interpretation—I could have had a better chance if I’d been male.”

It’s been 6 years since her debut, self-titled album, but now she’s getting ready to release her sophomore project and head out on her sold out The Girls Tour. 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 4 days ago
05.04.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 6 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now