Bigger Man: J. Cole Asks Fans At His JMBLYA Set To Stop Chanting “F**k Lil Pump”

Since J. Cole released his most recent project, KOD, fans were paying extra special attention to a track called “1985.” The song seemed to take aim at Lil Pump–and possibly just the newer generation of rappers as a whole–and since then, the two fan bases for Pump and Cole have been at odds.

Jermaine headlined JMBLYA fest over the weekend, and performed tracks from his most recent project. During his performance of the controversial “1985,” the rapper stopped in the middle of performing the track to speak to the crowd. During the break in music, Cole’s fans began to chant “f**k Lil Pump.” After a few seconds of the foolishness, the headliner raised his hand to the group of kids and urged them to cut it out. “Don’t do that,” he spoke to the crowd.

The same people in the audience then tried to start a “f**k 6ix9ine” chant, which the rapper quickly shut down as well. He then continued on into an a cappella version of “1985.”