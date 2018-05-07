News
Home > News

Bigger Man: J. Cole Asks Fans At His JMBLYA Set To Stop Chanting “F**k Lil Pump”

He doesn't want these types of bad vibes at his shows

Written By: rebecahjacobs

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
J Cole Performs In West Palm Beach

Source: Larry Marano / Getty

Since J. Cole released his most recent project, KOD, fans were paying extra special attention to a track called “1985.” The song seemed to take aim at Lil Pump–and possibly just the newer generation of rappers as a whole–and since then, the two fan bases for Pump and Cole have been at odds.

Jermaine headlined JMBLYA fest over the weekend, and performed tracks from his most recent project. During his performance of the controversial “1985,” the rapper stopped in the middle of performing the track to speak to the crowd. During the break in music, Cole’s fans began to chant “f**k Lil Pump.” After a few seconds of the foolishness, the headliner raised his hand to the group of kids and urged them to cut it out. “Don’t do that,” he spoke to the crowd. 

The same people in the audience then tried to start a “f**k 6ix9ine” chant, which the rapper quickly shut down as well. He then continued on into an a cappella version of “1985.”

Just last month, following the controversial track’s release, Smokepurpp fans chanted “f**k J. Cole” during his show in Atlanta.

Peep the video of J. Cole putting an end to fans’ anti-Pump chant via a fan below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 4 days ago
05.04.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 6 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now