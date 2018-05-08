News
Home > News

Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making Sliding In The DM’s A Whole Lot Easier

Written By: Aaron Eaton

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Facebook Exhibits Technologies At Innovation Hub

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty

Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature To Help You Find A Boo

Facebook is launching a dating feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the keynote address at Facebook’s annual conference.

Zuckerberg was adamant that “This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just hook-ups.”The opt-in feature will match users specifically with people they aren’t already friends with. Facebook users can build a dating profile — which friends won’t be able to see.”

The dating feature is likely to be a free service, challenging juggernaut services such as Tinder, which has been rolling out premium and paid features on their platforms.

Would you consider ditching Tinder for Facebook’s dating services?

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 4 days ago
05.04.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 6 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now