LET’S MAKEUP: Pat McGrath Launches A Collection With The MET

Written By: Hello Beautiful

Posted May 7, 2018
Pat McGrath is making beauty history with the historical Metropolitan Museum Of Art to create an inaugural makeup collection to celebrate Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination.

McGrath told WWD, ” I feel incredibly close to this year’s show – many of the extraordinary pieces featured are from shows and campaigns I worked on so to me, it represents some of the most beloved groundbreaking moments throughout my career as a makeup artist.”

The makeup collection is the first makeup collection to be sold at the MET. McGrath said, “For the Metropolitan Museum of Art to include makeup and makeup artistry alongside some of the greatest masterworks of Western art is truly exceptional.”

The collection will include an eye palette and new gloss lipstick in the shade, ‘aliengelic.’ McGrath describes the lip gloss as, “an extravagantly ethereal gloss inspired by celestial beings and opulent textures I saw woven throughout ‘Heavenly Bodies.’”

The collection won’t only be makeup, there will be unisex clothing including limited-edition short sleeve T-shirts for $62 each and long-sleeve ones for $82. McGrath told WWD, “We are experiencing a renaissance of the individual and a celebration of people that demonstrates a renewed consciousness and desire to be more inclusive – though there is still a long way to go.”

The Pat McGrath Labs x The MET Collection will be available at the ‘Heavenly Bodies’ exhibition store at the MET Museum in NYC and select items will be sold online starting on May 8th. Beauties, will you be buying?

