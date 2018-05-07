So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rihanna’s Weekend Lewk To Hang With Dapper Dan

Posted May 7, 2018
Rihanna showed up to the Dapper Dan x Gucci event in New York City repping the Big Apple hardcore.

Wearing a Gucci silk jacquard and lace bomber jacket over a nude Dries Van Noten see-through top with a white embroidered pattern, she paired the look with Off-White camo pants.  She added a NY Yankees fitted and lace open toe Manolo Blahnik shoes to complete the outfit.

She gave us a heavy blush and pink lip for her makeup.

Beauties, we have to know, are you feeling this look? Tell us if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

