Prank Call: Woman Goes In After Being Cussed Out By Employee And Supervisor [EXCLUSIVE]

Don’t mess with a woman and her money. Roy Wood Jr. called up a woman and told her that because she took extra time off and then quit her job they would be charging her for it. He mentioned that each paycheck $400 would be taken from her account.

The woman on the phone began to get upset and then was called sorry as well as a curse word. Then another man got on the phone and called her sensitive and she was too through. She hung up, but you won’t believe what happened when they called her back.

