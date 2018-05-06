Drip, Drip: R. Kelly Accused Of Leaving Pee Cup & Stains In RCA Studio

On Friday, The Washington Post released an in-depth report on R. Kelly’s well-documented history of abusing and manipulating young women, with testimonial from six victims and multiple witnesses and enablers.

One extremely viral moment from the story came from RCA employees who said Kelly left a cup of urine and stains on the floor of a studio during a recent six-week session.

Here is a cup of urine on a baby grand piano and some urine stains left after R. Kelly used the recording studio. @geoffedgers got these pics from someone who worked there https://t.co/EAK59rlk1C pic.twitter.com/HDo7CLPqSi — Gene Park (@GenePark) May 4, 2018

Studio workers were given non-disclosure agreements to sign and not allowed into the space while Kelly worked. But one worker said she was disturbed enough by what she witnessed to speak to The Post on condition of anonymity.

After Kelly left, she found a cup filled with urine on the baby grand piano and the studio’s wooden floor had been badly damaged with urine stains.

The recording studio representative said she contacted RCA about the damage. The Post obtained from a former Kelly staffer photographs of the studio sent to Nancy Roof, RCA’s vice president of administration. (Roof did not return phone calls.)

When asked about the damage to the studio, Kelly’s management team responded: “This is an obnoxious question that reflects a malicious and intentionally defamatory motive by the questioner.”

Now, there is much more to the story worth reading — including lessons about how money and fame made millions of adults turn a blind eye to two decades of abuse.

Another important note — don’t assume that the urine is Kelly’s, or part of some freaky stuff. A key part of the story includes multiple accounts of women having to uronate into cups after being deprived of bathroom privileges.

For anyone concerned whether this is kink shaming R. Kelly, he is alleged to have forced women to do this. Read the whole story here but also read the relevant screencaps, INCLUDING text messages between two staff members https://t.co/9FjuBBLPjI pic.twitter.com/MVv9JtiwJe — Gene Park (@GenePark) May 6, 2018

Those who benefited from Kelly’s talent, like David McPherson, Clive Calder and Demetrius Smith, chose to ignore obvious signs while the handlers and assistants who did know stayed quiet about what they did know.

Some, like former manager Barry Hankerson actively helped Kelly meet his wants, including Hankerson’s niece a teenaged Aaliyah Haughton.

Hanksrson provided the fake ID that Aaliyah used to illegally marry Kelly. Her parents had it cancelled as soon as they found out, but the Post’s report suggests that Kelly has only gotten more sophisticated with his freaky ways.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: