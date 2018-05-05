Nicki Minaj – “Barbie Tingz” & “Chun Li” (Official Videos) #SharifDKing #KingInTheAfternoon

I’m sure Today was like another holiday for Team Barbie when Nicki Minaj dropped both videos for her latest chart topping singles. Just the teasers alone for both Barbie Tingz” and “Chun Li” had Nicki Minaj Fans excited all over social media. Nicki Minaj released her action packed visuals just in time. Next, Nicki Minaj will bring the excitement to the finale of Saturday Night Live here she is scheduled to close out the show with a performance. Nicki Minaj has not given a date for the release of next album however these visuals will keep you occupied in the mean time. Watch the Giovanni Bianco & Nicki Minaj directed videos and see first hand how much fun she had from the costumes to the scenery, below.

