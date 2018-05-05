Nicki Minaj – “Barbie Tingz” & “Chun Li” (Official Videos) #SharifDKing #KingInTheAfternoon

I’m sure Today was like another holiday for Team Barbie when Nicki Minaj dropped both videos for her latest chart topping singles. Just the teasers alone for both Barbie Tingz” and “Chun Li” had Nicki Minaj Fans excited all over social media. Nicki Minaj released her action packed visuals just in time. Next, Nicki Minaj will bring the excitement to the finale of Saturday Night Live here she is scheduled to close out the show with a performance. Nicki Minaj has not given a date for the release of next album however these visuals will keep you occupied in the mean time. Watch the Giovanni Bianco & Nicki Minaj directed videos and see first hand how much fun she had from the costumes to the scenery, below.
Nicki Minaj Comes Out Of Hiding Front Row At The Lakers Game Last Night [PHOTOS]
Nicki Minaj Comes Out Of Hiding Front Row At The Lakers Game Last Night [PHOTOS]
1. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 1 of 29
2.2 of 29
3. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 4 of 29
5.5 of 29
6. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 6 of 29
7. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 8 of 29
9.9 of 29
10. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 10 of 29
11. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 12 of 29
13. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 13 of 29
14. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty 14 of 29
15. Celebrity Sightings In Paris - April 5, 2018Source:Getty 15 of 29
16. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund AwardsSource:Getty 16 of 29
17. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund AwardsSource:Getty 17 of 29
18. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 18 of 29
19. Prive Revaux Eyewear's Flagship LaunchSource:Getty 19 of 29
20. Prive Revaux Eyewear's Flagship LaunchSource:Getty 20 of 29
21. Prive Revaux Eyewear's Flagship LaunchSource:Getty 21 of 29
22. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 3, 2018Source:Getty 22 of 29
23. Nicki Minaj Sighting In Paris - April 4, 2018Source:Getty 23 of 29
24. Nicki Minaj Sighting In Paris - April 4, 2018Source:Getty 24 of 29
25. Nicki Minaj Sighting In Paris - April 4, 2018Source:Getty 25 of 29
26. Nicki Minaj Sighting In Paris - April 4, 2018Source:Getty 26 of 29
27. Nicki Minaj Sighting In Paris - April 4, 2018Source:Getty 27 of 29
28. Nicki Minaj Sighting In Paris - April 4, 2018Source:Getty 28 of 29
29. Celebrity Sightings In Paris - April 5, 2018Source:Getty 29 of 29
Follow The Crown:
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow
Snapchat – SharifDKingShow