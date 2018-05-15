Birdman & Mannie Fresh (Big Tymers) – “Designer Caskets” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

1 reads Leave a comment
Birdmana & Mannie Fresh reunite as the Big Tymers. The Big Tymers are back on the scene with their new single “Designer Caskets.” In The Designer Caskets video it kicks off in New Orleans showing the local community and how city authorities look for information. As you watch the video you’ll recognize some of Cash Money Records making cameos through out the video.
Rickey Smiley St. Louis "Stand by Your Truth: And Then Run for Your Life!" Book Signing
36 photos Launch gallery
Rickey Smiley St. Louis "Stand by Your Truth: And Then Run for Your Life!" Book Signing
1.1 of 36
2.2 of 36
3.3 of 36
4.4 of 36
5.5 of 36
6.6 of 36
7.7 of 36
8.8 of 36
9.9 of 36
10.10 of 36
11.11 of 36
12.12 of 36
13.13 of 36
14.14 of 36
15.15 of 36
16.16 of 36
17.17 of 36
18.18 of 36
19.19 of 36
20.20 of 36
21.21 of 36
22.22 of 36
23.23 of 36
24.24 of 36
25.25 of 36
26.26 of 36
27.27 of 36
28.28 of 36
29.29 of 36
30.30 of 36
31.31 of 36
32.32 of 36
33.33 of 36
34.34 of 36
35.35 of 36
36.36 of 36
Follow The Crown:
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow
Snapchat – SharifDKingShow
comments – add yours