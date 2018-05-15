Music & Entertainment
Birdman & Mannie Fresh (Big Tymers) – “Designer Caskets” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Written By: Sharif D.King

Birdmana & Mannie Fresh reunite as the Big Tymers. The Big Tymers are back on the scene with their new single “Designer Caskets.” In The Designer Caskets  video it kicks off in New Orleans showing the local community and how city authorities look for information.  As you watch the video you’ll recognize some of Cash Money Records making cameos through out the video.

 

 

