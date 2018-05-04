Desiigner – “Priice Tag” + “Tonka” (Video) #SharifDkingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Desiigner is celebrating his 21st birthday. In connection to Desiigner’s birthday he decided to drop his L.O.D. EP. The L.O.D. Ep consists of 7 songs. After dropping the L.O.D. EP Desiigner was ready to leak the visuals for the first two singles “Price Tag” and “Tonka”. In the “Priice Tag” visual Desiigner brings the drip to a mansion where the turn up takes places allowing some kids to assist with their dance moves. It makes for a very energetic video. In the “Tonka” video Desiigner and his team bring the army fatigues fits and hop in the jeep as they ride around the field, flossing and going “Tonka” . Watch the visuals below.
WCW: Young And Gettin' It!
WCW: Young And Gettin' It!
1. Zendaya1 of 13
2. Zendaya2 of 13
3. Yara Shahidi3 of 13
4. Yara Shahidi4 of 13
5. Chloe and Halle5 of 13
6. Chloe and Halle6 of 13
7. Chloe and Halle7 of 13
8. Ryan Destiny8 of 13
9. Ryan Destiny9 of 13
10. Amandla Stenberg10 of 13
11. Amandla Stenberg11 of 13
12. H.E.R.12 of 13
13. H.E.R.13 of 13
Follow The Crown:
Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow
Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow
Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow
Snapchat – SharifDKingShow