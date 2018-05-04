Desiigner – “Priice Tag” + “Tonka” (Video) #SharifDkingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Desiigner is celebrating his 21st birthday. In connection to Desiigner’s birthday he decided to drop his L.O.D. EP. The L.O.D. Ep consists of 7 songs. After dropping the L.O.D. EP Desiigner was ready to leak the visuals for the first two singles “Price Tag” and “Tonka”. In the “Priice Tag” visual Desiigner brings the drip to a mansion where the turn up takes places allowing some kids to assist with their dance moves. It makes for a very energetic video. In the “Tonka” video Desiigner and his team bring the army fatigues fits and hop in the jeep as they ride around the field, flossing and going “Tonka” . Watch the visuals below.

