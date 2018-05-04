Preme Ft. Lil Wayne – “Hot Boy” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Music & Entertainment
OVO’s Preme taps lil Wayne one of the original “Hot Boys” to makeup the new edition of the Hot Boys which pays homage to the New Orleans super group. Watch Preme and Lil Wayne sauce it up with ferrari’s and beautiful woman. The canadian rapper Preme also known as P. Reign  is preparing for his new album “Light Of Day” which has no date yet.   Watch the Hot Boys flex as they flaunt their luxurious lifestyle and icy neck and wrist wear in the Kid Art directed visual below.

 

 

