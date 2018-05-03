Despite Bill Cosby’s Guilty Verdict, Wife Camille Sticks Up For Him

For the first time since Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004, his wife Camille has made a public statement, which was posted on Bill’s social media accounts. In the statement, Camille called the verdict “mob justice.”

Camille put blame on the media for demonizing her husband and said in her statement, “The overall media, with their frenzied, relentless demonization of him and unquestioning acceptance of accusers’ allegations without any attendant proof, have superseded the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which guarantee due process and equal protection, and thereby eliminated the possibility of a fair trial and unbiased jury. Bill Cosby was labeled as guilty because the media and accusers said so.”

She then compared her husband’s guilty verdict to that of Emmett Till and Darryl Hunt. She said, “History disproves that…for example, Emmett Till’s accuser immediately comes to mind. In 1955, she testified before a jury of white men in a Mississippi courtroom that a 14-year-old African American boy had sexually assaulted her, only to later admit several decades later in 2008 that her testimony was false. A more recent example is the case of Darryl Hunt, an African American who in 1984 was wrongfully convicted for the rape and murder of a white woman, only to have DNA evidence establish in 1994 that he did not commit the crime.”

Camille released this statement a week after Bill was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in the sexual assault of Constand. In 2004, he gave Constand, a former Temple University employee, three blue pills and a sip of wine. She then lost consciousness and then Bill digitally penetrated her, groped her, and put his penis in her hand. In the statement, Camille said Constand’s testimony “was unsupported by any evidence and riddled with innumerable, dishonest contradictions.”

