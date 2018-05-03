James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing

Do we include former FBI Director James Comey as a member of the BeyHive? During one official FBI briefing, Comey says he once sang Beyoncé’s “Sandcastles.”

During a promo run for his new memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” which details his role as FBI director both for President Obama” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>President Obama and President Trump, Comey recalled the time he received a counterintelligence case with the code name “Sandcastles.”

“They always have weird code names,” Comey told PBS NewsHour. “It was ‘Sandcastles,’ and so I said ‘Beyoncé!’ And I was the only one in the room who had any idea what I was talking about. People were like ‘What?’ I said, ‘We built sandcastles’… Honest to God, I sung like that.”

The other artists Comey says he enjoys listening to? Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.

