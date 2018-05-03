Drake Vs Cleveland Cavaliers (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

As apart of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Toronto Raptors which made for an entertaining Game 1 for the start of the series. During the matchup Drake and Cleveland Cavs’ own and Kendrick Perkins exchanged words through out the game. Drake also threw a few words at Lebron more so on as a laughing thread. Although The Raptors came close to winning Game 1, Drake going back and fourth with the Cavs players wasn’t enough to assist the raptors from the sideline and push Toronto to get the victory. Game 1 went into over time where the Cavs were able to get the win by 1 point, 113 to 112. Lebron recorded a Triple double with 26 point, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. i’m looking forward to this series for some many reasons, my biggest question is will the series go all the way to Game 7?

Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos] 16 photos Launch gallery Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos] 1. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex Source:Getty 14 of 16 15. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018 Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018 Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos] Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos]

Follow The Crown:

Twitter – @SharifDKingShow

Instagram – @SharifDKingShow

Facebook – @SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKingShow