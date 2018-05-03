Cincy
Home > Cincy

Drake Vs Cleveland Cavaliers (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 hour ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

As apart of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Toronto Raptors which made for an  entertaining Game 1 for the start of the series. During the matchup Drake and Cleveland Cavs’ own  and Kendrick Perkins exchanged  words through out the game. Drake also threw a few words at Lebron more so on as a laughing thread. Although The Raptors came close to winning Game 1, Drake going back and fourth with the Cavs players wasn’t enough to assist the raptors from the sideline and push Toronto to get the victory. Game 1 went into over time where the Cavs were able to get the win  by 1 point, 113 to 112. Lebron recorded a Triple double with 26 point, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. i’m looking forward to this series for some many reasons, my biggest question is will the series go all the way to Game 7?

 

 

Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos]

16 photos Launch gallery

Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos]

Continue reading Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos]

Tristan Thompson Celebrates His 27th Birthday with Baby Momma, Khloe [Photos]

 

Follow The Crown:

Twitter – @SharifDKingShow

Instagram – @SharifDKingShow

Facebook – @SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKingShow

101.1 The Wiz , cavs , cleveland cavaliers , Drake , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif The Afternoon King , OVO , Sharif D. King In The Afternoon , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , The Raptors , Toronto Raptors

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 day ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 6 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 6 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now