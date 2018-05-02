SahBabii Ft. 21 Savage – “Outstanding” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

4 reads Leave a comment
The Atlanta Native SahBabii taps 21 Savage for a ATL Collabo, Outstanding. The “Outstanding” track is the first single off SahBabii’s Squidtastic Project. Watch SahBabii and 21 Savage in the G Visuals directed video as they showcase their “outstanding” vibes. SahBabii and 21 Savage give off this new world next planet kind of atmosphere in the video below. Watch SahBabii and 21 Savage have fun alongside beautiful woman in body paint.
Blogging On The Block With SahBabii
50 photos Launch gallery
Blogging On The Block With SahBabii
1. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 1 of 50
2. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 2 of 50
3. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 3 of 50
4. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 4 of 50
5. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 5 of 50
6. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 6 of 50
7. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 7 of 50
8. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 8 of 50
9. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 9 of 50
10. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 10 of 50
11. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 11 of 50
12. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 12 of 50
13. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 13 of 50
14. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 14 of 50
15. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 15 of 50
16. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 16 of 50
17. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 17 of 50
18. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 18 of 50
19. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 19 of 50
20. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 20 of 50
21. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 21 of 50
22. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 22 of 50
23. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 23 of 50
24. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 24 of 50
25. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 25 of 50
26. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 26 of 50
27. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 27 of 50
28. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 28 of 50
29. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 29 of 50
30. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 30 of 50
31. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 31 of 50
32. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 32 of 50
33. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 33 of 50
34. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 34 of 50
35. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 35 of 50
36. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 36 of 50
37. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 37 of 50
38. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 38 of 50
39. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 39 of 50
40. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 40 of 50
41. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 41 of 50
42. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 42 of 50
43. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 43 of 50
44. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 44 of 50
45. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 45 of 50
46. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 46 of 50
47. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 47 of 50
48. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 48 of 50
49. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 49 of 50
50. Blogging On The Block with SahBabiiSource:other 50 of 50
Follow The Crown:
Twitter – @SharifDKingShow
Instagram – @SharifDKingShow
Facebook – @SharifDKingShow
Snapchat – SharifDKingShow
comments – add yours