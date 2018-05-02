SahBabii Ft. 21 Savage – “Outstanding” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

The Atlanta Native SahBabii taps 21 Savage for a ATL Collabo, Outstanding. The “Outstanding” track is the first single off SahBabii’s Squidtastic Project. Watch SahBabii and 21 Savage in the G Visuals directed video as they showcase their “outstanding” vibes. SahBabii and 21 Savage give off this new world next planet kind of atmosphere in the video below. Watch SahBabii and 21 Savage have fun alongside beautiful woman in body paint.

