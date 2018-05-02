Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

SahBabii Ft. 21 Savage – “Outstanding” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 2 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

The Atlanta Native SahBabii taps 21 Savage for a ATL Collabo, Outstanding. The “Outstanding” track is the first single off SahBabii’s Squidtastic Project. Watch SahBabii and 21 Savage in the G Visuals directed video as they showcase their “outstanding” vibes. SahBabii and 21 Savage give off this new world next planet kind of atmosphere in the video below.  Watch SahBabii and 21 Savage have fun alongside beautiful woman in  body paint.

 

 

Blogging On The Block with SahBabii

Blogging On The Block With SahBabii

50 photos Launch gallery

Blogging On The Block With SahBabii

Continue reading Blogging On The Block With SahBabii

Blogging On The Block With SahBabii

 

Follow The Crown:

Twitter – @SharifDKingShow

Instagram – @SharifDKingShow

Facebook – @SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKingShow

 

101.1 The Wiz , 21 savage , g visuals , King Sharif The Afternoon King , outstanding , Sahbabii , Sharif D. King In The Afternoon , Sharif D. King Show , squidtatsic , wiz nation cincy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 day ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 6 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 6 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now