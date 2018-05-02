T.I. Ft. Jacquees – “Certified” (Official Video)

T.I. and Jacquees collaborated on their “Certified” track a year ago via the Coalition deejays. This time around T.I. taps a bunch of beautiful woman for a “Certified” mansion extravaganza alongside Jacquees for a fun filled adventure. Watch T.I. and Jacquees in the official Certified video below.

