T.I. Ft. Jacquees – “Certified” (Official Video)

Written By: Sharif D.King

T.I. and Jacquees collaborated on their “Certified” track a year ago via the Coalition deejays.  This time around T.I. taps a bunch of beautiful woman for a “Certified” mansion extravaganza alongside Jacquees for a fun filled adventure. Watch T.I. and Jacquees in the official Certified video below.

 

 

