Cincy
Home > Cincy

Cal Scruby Ft. Redman – ” Do Or Die” (Official Video)

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 hour ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Cal Scruby Taps Redman for his lastest single “Do Or Die.” In The Video Cal Scruby gets a co sign from the Popular Actor Lamorne. Both Lamorne and Timothy DeLaGhetto  make a cameo appearence in the “Do Or Die” visual. Cal Scruby goes hard for Ohio with the “Hooters Cincinati Ohio” shirt and the “Ohio State Jacket”. These days its either Do or Die and Cal Scruby is Doing just that. Watch Cal Scruby And Redman in the Riveting Entertainment directed video below.

 

 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick in Miami

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

Continue reading 12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

 

Follow The Crown:

Twitter – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Instagram – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Facebook – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing KingSharifSnaps SharifDKingShow

Cal Scuby , Do or die , HIP-HOP , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif The Afternoon King , redman , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , the ohio state univeristy , Timothy DeLaGhetto , VIDEO , Wonderland

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 5 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 5 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now