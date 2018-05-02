Cal Scruby Ft. Redman – ” Do Or Die” (Official Video)

2 reads Leave a comment
Cal Scruby Taps Redman for his lastest single “Do Or Die.” In The Video Cal Scruby gets a co sign from the Popular Actor Lamorne. Both Lamorne and Timothy DeLaGhetto make a cameo appearence in the “Do Or Die” visual. Cal Scruby goes hard for Ohio with the “Hooters Cincinati Ohio” shirt and the “Ohio State Jacket”. These days its either Do or Die and Cal Scruby is Doing just that. Watch Cal Scruby And Redman in the Riveting Entertainment directed video below.
