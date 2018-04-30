Tariq Nasheed Claims That Michelle Williams’ Fiance Chad Johnson Has White Supremacists Ties

Source: SGranitz / Getty
announced last week that she has finally found true love with pastor Chad Johnson, and she gave PEOPLE the scoop about their engagement. Michelle Williams
But according to startling new allegations, Johnson is a White Christian minister whose congregation is almost exclusively Black.
Cue activist , who did some digging into Chad’s background and exposed his ties to White Supremacists. Tariq Nasheed
Below are pics of his family members – who have ties to radical “pro-Trump” groups. They also support the controversial “We Stand Movement” – which believes Black athletes should not speak out against systematic racism and corrupt police officers.
According to Media Takeout, b elow is the evidence Tariq provided to support the allegations.
OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Celebrities Help Raise Over $110K for Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.
Tariq looked into some of Chad’s “ministry” and found that Johnson once made Black kids serve breakfast to cops.
Folks on social media are understandably disturbed with the imagery of Black children being made to “serve” mostly White officers (with firearms).
Tariq also made a 1-hour video about the Waffle House terrorist attack and Chad Johnson.
And he had this to say to Michelle:
Michelle [Williams[], do you know what you’re getting into? I know it’s hard out here . . . but is it that bad. Do we need to get you out of the sunken place? Do you know what kind of family you’re marrying into?
Your [fiance] is team White Supremacy.
Watch:
VIDEO
SOURCE:
EURweb.com
Article Courtesy of EURweb
First Picture Courtesy of Praise 102.5 Atlanta
Second Picture Courtesy of SGranitz and Getty Images
Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Media Takeout and EURweb
Seventh Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb
Video Courtesy of YouTube and EURweb
PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella
54 photos Launch gallery
1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
1 of 54
2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
2 of 54
3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
3 of 54
4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
4 of 54
5. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music
Source:Getty
5 of 54
6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
6 of 54
7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
7 of 54
8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
8 of 54
9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
9 of 54
10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
10 of 54
11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
11 of 54
12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
12 of 54
13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
13 of 54
14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
14 of 54
15. ENTERTAINMENT-COACHELLA-US-entertainment-music
Source:Getty
15 of 54
16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
16 of 54
17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
17 of 54
18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
18 of 54
19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
19 of 54
20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
20 of 54
21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
21 of 54
22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
22 of 54
23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
23 of 54
24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
24 of 54
25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
25 of 54
26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
26 of 54
27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
27 of 54
28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
28 of 54
29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
29 of 54
30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
30 of 54
31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
31 of 54
32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
32 of 54
33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
33 of 54
34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
34 of 54
35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
35 of 54
36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
36 of 54
37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
37 of 54
38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
38 of 54
39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
39 of 54
40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
40 of 54
41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
41 of 54
42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
42 of 54
43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source:Getty
43 of 54
44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
44 of 54
45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
45 of 54
46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
46 of 54
47. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
47 of 54
48. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
48 of 54
49. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
49 of 54
50. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
50 of 54
51. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-COACHELLA
Source:Getty
51 of 54
52. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
52 of 54
53. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
53 of 54
54. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source:Getty
54 of 54