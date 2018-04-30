Tariq Nasheed Claims That Michelle Williams’ Fiance Chad Johnson Has White Supremacists Ties

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Tariq Nasheed Claims That Michelle Williams’ Fiance Chad Johnson Has White Supremacists Ties

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 15 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
44th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: SGranitz / Getty

Michelle Williams announced last week that she has finally found true love with pastor Chad Johnson, and she gave PEOPLE the scoop about their engagement. 

But according to startling new allegations, Johnson is a White Christian minister whose congregation is almost exclusively Black.

Cue activist Tariq Nasheed, who did some digging into Chad’s background and exposed his ties to White Supremacists.

Below are pics of his family members – who have ties to radical “pro-Trump” groups. They also support the controversial “We Stand Movement” – which believes Black athletes should not speak out against systematic racism and corrupt police officers.

According to Media Takeout, below is the evidence Tariq provided to support the allegations. 

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Celebrities Help Raise Over $110K for Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Tariq looked into some of Chad’s “ministry” and found that Johnson once made Black kids serve breakfast to cops.

Folks on social media are understandably disturbed with the imagery of Black children being made to “serve” mostly White officers (with firearms).

Tariq also made a 1-hour video about the Waffle House terrorist attack and Chad Johnson.

And he had this to say to Michelle:

Michelle [Williams[], do you know what you’re getting into? I know it’s hard out here . . . but is it that bad. Do we need to get you out of the sunken place? Do you know what kind of family you’re marrying into?

Your [fiance] is team White Supremacy.

Watch:

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Praise 102.5 Atlanta

Second Picture Courtesy of SGranitz and Getty Images

Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Media Takeout and EURweb

Seventh Picture Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

Video Courtesy of YouTube and EURweb

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 4 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 5 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 7 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now