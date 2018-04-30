News
Home > News

There’s A New Poster For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ And It’s Got Fans Begging For More

And a new trailer for the film drops tomorrow

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
MCM London Comic Con

Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

As the opening weekend of the record-breaking Avengers: Infinity War wraps up, Marvel continues to give fans what they want by releasing a brand new poster for their next release, Ant-Man and The Wasp. The poster includes a first look at Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins and Hannah John-Kamen in the film.

Evangeline Lilly, the star of the upcoming movie alongside Paul Rudd, dropped the poster on her Twitter while also announcing some other big news. Not only do fans get this poster today, but tomorrow Marvel is dropping the official, full-length trailer leading up to the film’s release a little more than two months from now on July 6.

There’s a lot of excitement around this poster because of Michelle Pfeiffer’s appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie itself having a female lead, and just the beauty of the poster in itself.

 

Keep any eye out for the release of the full-length trailer tomorrow and get excited for everything to come in the MCU.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 3 days ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 4 days ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 6 days ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 6 days ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 1 week ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
04.20.18
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 2 weeks ago
04.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now