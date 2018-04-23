New Kanye West Projects, Including Joint Kid Cudi Album, Coming Soon

New Kanye West Projects, Including Joint Kid Cudi Album, Coming Soon

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
Yeezus is back.

Kanye West returned to Twitter earlier this month, after taking a hiatus to focus on daddy duties and what many fans hoped would be new music.

With his social media return, many believed it was a sure sign that new music was on the way.

Turns out they were right; and fans are going to get even more than they bargained for.

On Thursday, Kanye West took to twitter to announce the release date for new his album and a joint album with Cleveland native, Kid Cudi.

West’s album will be seven songs long and released June 1.

West also tweeted that he and Cudi as a group will be called ‘Kids See Ghost’. The duo will also release a self-titled debut album June 8 ( Kanye’s 41st birthday),

The West and Cudi collaboration shouldn’t come as a surprise. Rumors began circulating last year about the duo working together after being seen at Studio in L.A. together. According to Complex, the rumors were further confirmed when Chy the Prince noted that West would be handling the producing on Cudi’s next project.

 

