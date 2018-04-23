Lil Pump Reacts To J. Cole’s Supposed Diss As Expected

Lil Pump Reacts To J. Cole's Supposed Diss As Expected

Via | HipHopDX

When J. Cole dropped KOD on Friday (April 20), album closer “1985 (Intro To ‘The Fall Off’)” immediately stirred up some controversy with the line, “I heard one of em diss me, I’m surprised/ I ain’t trippin, listen good to my reply.”

Several Twitter users scrambled to figure out who Cole was targeting and many concluded it was Lil Pump. Now, the “Gucci Gang” rapper has responded to Cole’s supposed diss on social media.

