0 reads Leave a comment
J. Cole has dropped the video for his new song “ATM.” At one point, the rapper is trapped in a leather straitjacket while sitting in a room made of dollars. Check it out below. “ATM” is taken from Cole’s new album KOD, released last night after being announced earlier this week.
J. Cole Shares New “ATM” Video: Watch Below
The Latest:
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tiffany Haddish Does A Haute Couture Shoot For W Magazine
- Rickey Smiley Cuts Up With Smokie Norful [VIDEO]
- Kanye West Announces New Album & Kid Cudi Collab Project Release Dates
- So Fetch: ‘Mean Girls’ Fans Get The Surprise Of Their Life On ‘Jimmy Fallon’
- Headkrack Talks About His First Performance After The Loss Of His Mother [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ohio Students Join Walk Out to Commemorate Columbine Anniversary
- James Comey Memos Show How He Really Felt About President Obama, Eric Holder And Loretta Lynch
- Psychic Wayne Tells Rickey Smiley Show Listeners What’s In The Card For Their Careers [EXCLUSIVE]
- WATCH: J. Cole Shares New “ATM” Music Video from KOD
- Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours