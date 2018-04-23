WATCH: J. Cole Shares New “ATM” Music Video from KOD

J. Cole has dropped the video for his new song “ATM.” At one point, the rapper is trapped in a leather straitjacket while sitting in a room made of dollars. Check it out below. “ATM” is taken from Cole’s new album KOD, released last night after being announced earlier this week.

