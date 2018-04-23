Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line

1 reads Leave a comment
Our girl Rihanna is dropping yet another jewel for the ladies and tihs time it’s a lingerie line.
Not only is Kim Kardashian preparing to launch a line of lingerie and shapewear later this year, Rihanna took to Twitter to announce her own ‘Savage X Fenty’ lingerie line.
we bout to light this up sis!!? … introducing @SAVAGEXFENTY lingerie coming soon. sign up now at https://t.co/h2tZQk97OH !! pic.twitter.com/uQbFfOQymK
— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 20, 2018
