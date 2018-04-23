Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line

Our girl Rihanna is dropping yet another jewel for the ladies and tihs time it’s a lingerie line.

Not only is Kim Kardashian preparing to launch a line of lingerie and shapewear later this year, Rihanna took to Twitter to announce her own ‘Savage X Fenty’ lingerie line.

we bout to light this up sis!!? … introducing @SAVAGEXFENTY lingerie coming soon. sign up now at https://t.co/h2tZQk97OH !! pic.twitter.com/uQbFfOQymK — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 20, 2018

X. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 19, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

didn’t they tell u? A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 17, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

