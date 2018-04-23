Kanye West Announces New Album & Kid Cudi Collab Project Release Dates

Kanye West’s reveals the length and release date for his forthcoming project.
Yeezy Season is officially here. The rapper’s been working on his follow up to 2016’s The Life Of Pablo for a minute now and it looks like we’ll finally be getting it in the near future. Kanye’s been active on Twitter as of lately as well, dropping philosophical gems and keeping fans up to date on his creative process. While we’ve been waiting to hear what Kanye’s been up to, it looks like the wait will be worth it as he’s revealed the release date for his forthcoming album.READ MORE