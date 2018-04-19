Sandra Bland HBO Documentary Releases First Clip Ahead Of Premiere

Photo by



The highly-anticipated documentary will premiere later this year on HBO.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 8 hours ago
About a thousand Black Lives Matter activists rally at the...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

As the third anniversary of her tragic and untimely death approaches this July, the family of Sandra Bland still want answers as to why she was found hanged to death inside her Texas jail cell. Now, HBO has an upcoming documentary that investigates the events surrounding her arrest and heartbreaking death.

All stemming from a traffic violation. That’s what led to the unfortunate death of Sandra Bland, who was found hanging in her jail cell on July 13, 2015. Reported by Shadow and Act, HBO Films is set to release a documentary on Bland’s death titled Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland later this year. However, before it premieres on the premium cable network, it will have its official debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 25.

Via Shadow and Act:

‘Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland,’ a new HBO documentary set to air at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, seeks to answer the ongoing question, “What really happened to Sandra Bland?” Directed by Kate Davis and David Heilbroner, the documentary includes commentary from Sandra Bland’s family as they seek to unravel the circumstances behind her mysterious death.

Documentaries often leave viewers with more answers than questions and ‘Say Her Name’ looks like no exception. At its first peak, the documentary seemingly answers why Sandra Bland was in a jail cell by herself and probes the missing video time stamps revolving around her arrest and incarceration.

You can check out the first official clip from Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland BELOW:

 

