Torrei Hart Thinks Every Man Cheats, But Is Totally Ok With The Side Chick [Watch Video]

Torrei Hart has a very interesting opinion on relationships, cheating, and side chicks. The 40 year old comedian and ex wife of Kevin Hart, is no stranger to infidelities in a relationship. She candidly talked about the place of a good side chick and even stated that if her man was honest, she’d prolly let him keep a chick on the side. Damn, maybe if Kevin woulda been honest, he could have had his cake and ate it too.

In an interview Torrei said:

“I’ve never even said this out loud or publicly but I kind of like the Muslim faith. I think if you can afford her, you should have an extra wife,” she said. “I just think people should be more upfront if you are going to do it.”

“Men just need to be men and say, ‘Look, this is what I’m going to do.’ And you will either deal with it or not,” she explained. “I think most women will deal with it.”

She went on to say she “appreciates a good side b***h.”

“There are days when I don’t feel like doing s**t,” she said. “Let that side b***h do that job!”