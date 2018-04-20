Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Torrei Hart Thinks Every Man Cheats, But Is Totally Ok With The Side Chick [Watch Video]

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Torrei Hart

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

Torrei Hart has a very interesting opinion on relationships, cheating, and side chicks. The 40 year old comedian and ex wife of Kevin Hart, is no stranger to infidelities in a relationship. She candidly talked about the place of a good side chick and even stated that if her man was honest, she’d prolly let him keep a chick on the side. Damn, maybe if Kevin woulda been honest, he could have had his cake and ate it too. 😩

In an interview Torrei said:

“I’ve never even said this out loud or publicly but I kind of like the Muslim faith. I think if you can afford her, you should have an extra wife,” she said. “I just think people should be more upfront if you are going to do it.”

“Men just need to be men and say, ‘Look, this is what I’m going to do.’ And you will either deal with it or not,” she explained. “I think most women will deal with it.”

She went on to say she “appreciates a good side b***h.”

“There are days when I don’t feel like doing s**t,” she said. “Let that side b***h do that job!”

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 day ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Photos