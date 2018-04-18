Mariah Carey Being Sued by Ex-Manager and Friend

It looks like another one of Mariah Carey’s relationships is coming to a bitter end. TMZ is reporting that the “Heartbreaker” songstress is getting sued for some major bucks by her former manager and friend, Stella Stolper.

Stolper, a former stand-up comedian, isn’t taking the matter lightly. She has reportedly filed paperwork against the 48-year-old diva over breach of contract. Stolper is also accusing Carey of violating the U.S. Civil Rights Act, as well as the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Sources tell TMZ that Stolper is suing for way more than chump change; however, the suit isn’t just about the money that Carey allegedly didn’t pay her. Mariah hired Stolper in 2013, and the two were very close until about a year ago, when Mimi fired a bunch of her staff. Stolper released the following statement about the split: “After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day-management.” P.S. Bulochnikov is Stella’s maiden name.

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Jason LaVeris and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of D Dipasupil and Getty Images