Peep This: Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Dropping Gems About Creativity

Fans are welcoming the rapper back to Twitter with open arms

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West returned to Twitter last week, and fans have been theorizing why he made the big move for days now. While pretty much everyone is hoping that this return to the platform is part of an album rollout, that is yet to be seen–and it looks more like the rapper came back to the app to air his grievances with Nike, creativity, and protecting your vision as a whole.

While Ye hasn’t really said anything that lets fans know what he’s up to regarding new releases, he has dropped some gems about his creative process and what he does to make sure he protects that. He also dropped a picture of some boots he’s been trying to perfect for half of a year, following up tweets about avoiding “any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas.”

If you’re a fan of Kanye or you’re looking to get inspired, check out his series of tweets below and the creative returns to his normal Twitter musings about life.

Photos