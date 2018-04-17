Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More Honor Nina Simone At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction

Lauryn Hill and many more paid tribute to Nina Simone in Cleveland.

This past weekend, Nina Simone was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame during an induction ceremony. SOme of the artists o honor of Simone were Andra Day and The Roots plus Ms. Lauryn Hill came along to deliver on a medley. It was Mary J. Blige who officially inducted Nina Simone into the Hall Of Fame, paying homage through a heartfelt speech.

“Nina was bold, strong, feisty and fearless, and so vulnerable and transparent all at the same time,” Blige noted at one point. “Her voice was so distinctive and warm and powerful; I never heard anything like it. She knew who she was and she was confident in what she did and why she did it. But it was often the lack of confidence in herself that people could relate to. Nina sang for all her pain, her joy, her confusion, her happiness, her sickness, her fight. She fought through all the stereotypes. She fought for her identity. She fought for her life.”Check the videos below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-RcttQDV9Lo

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: