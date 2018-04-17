Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More Honor Nina Simone At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More Honor Nina Simone At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Lauryn Hill and many more paid tribute to Nina Simone in Cleveland.

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

This past weekend, Nina Simone was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame during an induction ceremony. SOme of the artists o honor of Simone were Andra Day and The Roots plus Ms. Lauryn Hill came along to deliver on a medley. It was Mary J. Blige who officially inducted Nina Simone into the Hall Of Fame, paying homage through a heartfelt speech.33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
“Nina was bold, strong, feisty and fearless, and so vulnerable and transparent all at the same time,” Blige noted at one point. “Her voice was so distinctive and warm and powerful; I never heard anything like it. She knew who she was and she was confident in what she did and why she did it. But it was often the lack of confidence in herself that people could relate to. Nina sang for all her pain, her joy, her confusion, her happiness, her sickness, her fight. She fought through all the stereotypes. She fought for her identity. She fought for her life.”Check the videos below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-RcttQDV9Lo

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 hours ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 24 hours ago
04.16.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 5 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 1 week ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 1 week ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 week ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 2 weeks ago
04.05.18
Photos