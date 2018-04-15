News
Home > News

“Talkitecture” Podcast With Jamilah Lemieux: ‘Behold, She’s A Lady’

On this extra-wild episode of Talkitecture, Dallas Penn and Jamilah Lemieux philosophize on race, Patriarchy and social media.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Jamilah Lemieux on Combat Jack

Source: Brotha Kristufar / Brotha Kristufar

On the “Behold, She’s A Lady” episode of the Talkitecture podcast, Jamilah Lemieux (shown above with the late Reggie “Combat Jack“ Ossé) joins Dallas Penn, Haitian Miguel and the rest of the crew to build deep thoughts over heavy topics.

Listen to Internets OG Dallas explain why one should never say “Interwebs,” and show why you should never inform a lady that you think she has a “resting f*** face.”

If this is your first introduction to Talkitecture, hit the jump for more episodes.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 11 hours ago
04.15.18
32 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd…
 12 hours ago
04.15.18
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 3 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 3 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 3 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 5 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 5 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 7 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 week ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Photos