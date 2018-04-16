Has Khloé Kardashian ‘Already Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson For Cheating On Her?

Sources claim the reality star is too happy to be upset with her baby’s father for “a drunken hook-up” with “groupies” who were trying to “trap him.”

While lots of folks from the Internet want for Khloé Kardashian to throw Tristan Thompson the deuces for allegedly cheating on her, it appears that the new mother isn’t doing anything of the sort.

Sources close to the 33-year-old told PEOPLE that she has already forgiven her baby’s father despite TMZ releasing some pretty damning footage and photos of Thompson with other women.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,” the Kardashian family source says.

Let this source tell it, Khloe’s so happy that she doesn’t have time to be upset with her boyfriend.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source continues.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” they added.

“She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Girl, what?

Clearly folks on Twitter are not having it either:

"They're only looking forward, not backward," Backward? You mean: last weekend!!? 😂😁😀 — FoxyFaith (@FaithXFox) April 14, 2018

I mean, if Khloe likes it, I guess we love it.

