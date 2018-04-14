Music
Home > Music

Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son

Congrats, Eva!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
8th Annual AAFCA Awards - Inside

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Eva Marcille and her fiance, Michael Sterling, have just welcomed their son!

After a long day of labor, Eva’s baby boy has finally arrived.

The model and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member went into labor sometime yesterday. She couldn’t wait to share the good news once she delivered the baby, and she immediately announced his arrival on Instagram.

🤱🏽 All praises be to God!

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

We have yet to see the baby’s face, but Eva posted the quick facts about her son. According to the post announcing his birth, little Mikey came into the world just before 6 p.m. PST. He weighed in at 7lbs, 3oz.

We’ll take Eva’s social media activity as an indication that both mom and baby are healthy!

RELATED STORIES:

Eva Marcille Is Serving Modelesque Baby Bump Style Throughout Her Pregnancy

Eva Marcille Throws Royal Baby Shower

Eva Marcille Acknowledges Fiance As Her Daughter’s Father

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 2 days ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 4 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 4 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 5 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 1 week ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 week ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.18
Photos