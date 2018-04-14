Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son

Eva Marcille and her fiance, Michael Sterling, have just welcomed their son!

After a long day of labor, Eva’s baby boy has finally arrived.

The model and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member went into labor sometime yesterday. She couldn’t wait to share the good news once she delivered the baby, and she immediately announced his arrival on Instagram.

We have yet to see the baby’s face, but Eva posted the quick facts about her son. According to the post announcing his birth, little Mikey came into the world just before 6 p.m. PST. He weighed in at 7lbs, 3oz.

We’ll take Eva’s social media activity as an indication that both mom and baby are healthy!

