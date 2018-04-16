So Beautiful
Find Out All The Fashion And Style Gabrielle Union Is Serving For Her Ebony Cover

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
Gabrielle Union graces the cover of Ebony Magazine for their April/May 2018 issue and it’s gorgeous.

The actress wears a Michael Kors ensemble on the cover and gives a seductive pose. The juxtaposition between the white v-neck top and the sequin biased cut skirt is splendid and eye-catching. Her hair was done by Larry Sims.

GABRIELLE 👑 MARC JACOBS

The editorial is equally as stunning. In the above shot, she’s wearing Marc Jacobs.

GABRIELLE⚡️STELLA MCCARTNEY

Union wears Stella McCartney and gives a confident pose. This shot is fire.

love how this video beautifully captures my jovial spirit

The editorial and cover are styled by Thomas Christos.

DON’T MISS:

Gabrielle Union Is Fashion Goals During Her Book Tour For ‘We’re Going To Need More Wine’

Gabrielle Union Is Not Here For You Sex Shaming Her

Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For ‘Dwyane Wade’s Wife’ Label

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS Atlanta Red Carpet Screening and After Party Hosted by Ludacris

All The Times Gabrielle Union Rocked Natural Hairstyles

All The Times Gabrielle Union Rocked Natural Hairstyles

The beauty of Black hair is the plethora of styles we can create. Gabrielle Union has been rocking her natural hair more often and we love it! Click through our gallery below to see her various hairstyles and protective styles we love.

Photos