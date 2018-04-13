Music
Tristian Thompson’s Instagram Page In Shambles With Trolls Spamming Him With “I Hope” Comments

Tristan has been bombarded by Khloe fans wishing the worst upon him on social media.

Klutch Sports Group 'More Than A Game' Dinner Presented by Remy Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

In just a few days, Cavs player Tristan Thompson has welcomed a new baby girl into the world while simultaneously becoming one of the hated men on social media.

Right before his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, damning footage of the baller gallivanting about with numerous women surfaced on the internet.

Since the footage hit the web, Khloe stans have took to Tristan’s social media to let him know he ain’t sh*t. This new thread of comments, “I hope” wishes unfortunate circumstances upon Thompson.

“I hope you get a piece of popcorn stuck in your teeth that won’t come out no matter what you do,” @sergio.galaviz said.

” I hope you step on a Lego with no socks on,” @dont_take_it_personal.

Peruse the comments for the drag:

Photos