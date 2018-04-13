Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For Their Date After She Ignores His Texts

We all know dating is hard. You go on multiple dates hoping to find Mr. or Mrs. Right and it can cost you quite a bit of time and money. One man knows this feeling all too well. He mailed a bill to the home of his former crush after she stopped answering his text messages. He must have done this a lot because he’s already made it to Invoice #69.

I’m posting this on Twitter bc it can prob go viral honestly. Got this in the mail from a guy I went on a date with a few weeks back because I didn’t text him back. Lol pic.twitter.com/Y7vbbnPsJt — Amanda Burnett (@mandaburnett) April 11, 2018

He even threatened to take her to collections if she did not pay up.

OH MY GOD YOU GUYS.THE PLOT THICKENS pic.twitter.com/9x8FudTJfO — Amanda Burnett (@mandaburnett) April 12, 2018

To clarify, she says she did text him back after the date but did not text him back recently and that is why he is upset.

Proof that I was nice and texted him back after the date, for all you haters out there pic.twitter.com/qGYOL0iPFw — Amanda Burnett (@mandaburnett) April 12, 2018

Will you be sending out invoices to recoup your date expenses or is this doing too much?

