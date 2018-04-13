Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For Their Date After She Ignores His Texts

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment
Happy young couple enjoying in cafe bar

Source: Martinns / Getty

We all know dating is hard. You go on multiple dates hoping to find Mr. or Mrs. Right and it can cost you quite a bit of time and money. One man knows this feeling all too well. He mailed a bill to the home of his former crush after she stopped answering his text messages. He must have done this a lot because he’s already made it to Invoice #69.

 

He even threatened to take her to collections if she did not pay up.

 

To clarify, she says she did text him back after the date but did not text him back recently and that is why he is upset.

 

Will you be sending out invoices to recoup your date expenses or is this doing too much?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 3 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 3 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 4 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 7 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 week ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
Photos