News
Home > News

Watch: Yo Gotti And Chris Brown Take A Trip To Memphis In The “Save It For Me” Video

The visual is for a cut from Gotti's 2017 project

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Blitz Music Showcase

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Yo Gotti takes a trip back to his hometown of Memphis in the new video he just released for “Save It For Me,” which is an album cut from his 2017 project, I Still Am.

Throughout the visual, the rapper pulls up to his old neighborhood in a fresh new Lamborghini, as he flexes throughout the streets in his fancy whip. He spends his time remembering a girl that got away, and later reconciles with an old fling before bringing her to a party in his Lambo

Chris Brown‘s portion of the video features him doing what he does best, dancing and singing in a warehouse.

Check out the video below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 9 hours ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 10 hours ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 10 hours ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 2 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 2 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 4 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 6 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 week ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
Photos