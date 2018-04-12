News
Stunning: This Teen Wore Michelle Obama, Aaliyah & More On Her Prom Dress

It was definitely a winner for the night.

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Instead of looking to a regular store for a prom dress, one Memphis, Tennessee teen looked to her deceased great grandmother for inspiration.

Skyler Branch of White Station High School decided to honor her dad’s grandmother — whom she was close to — by making a dress dedicated to inspirational Black women.

“She said ‘Mom, there’s been so many extraordinary African-American women who have done so much for me. I want to show them some respect so that they know that not just the older adults, but the younger adults appreciate who paved the way,’” Skyler’s mother told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Skyler found pics of Michelle Obama, Oprah, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Berry and more to add to her dress. Then a seamstress named Shannon Pierce worked her magic!

Now that’s what you call visionary.

Photos