Nicki Minaj Dropping 2 New Songs With Surprise Female Artists!

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Nicki Minaj Dropping 2 New Songs With Surprise Female Artists!

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 32 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons

Source: Michael Stewart / Getty

So what does Nicki Minaj have up her sleeves?? Word has it that there will be some surprise female guests on one of her new single “Barbie Tings”… who could it be??

via Variety:

Nicki Minaj is coming back after a long layoff with two songs dropping Thursday, she announced on Twitter today. The announcement was teased with a couple of quickly deleted posts counting down earlier this week.

The songs, each of which come with artwork, are called “Barbie Tings” and “Chun Li.”

She also got props recently from an unexpected corner: rocker Jack White, who told Clash Music that hip-hop is “the new punk rock,” and singled out Minaj’s song “Only” as a high-water mark for what he’s trying to accomplish.

 

#BarbieTingz 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

 

#ChunLi 🦄Thursday🦄 10amPst 1pmEst everywhere.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 31 mins ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 2 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 2 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 3 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 5 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 6 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 6 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 7 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
Photos