Nicki Minaj Dropping 2 New Songs With Surprise Female Artists!

So what does Nicki Minaj have up her sleeves?? Word has it that there will be some surprise female guests on one of her new single “Barbie Tings”… who could it be??

via Variety:

Nicki Minaj is coming back after a long layoff with two songs dropping Thursday, she announced on Twitter today. The announcement was teased with a couple of quickly deleted posts counting down earlier this week.

The songs, each of which come with artwork, are called “Barbie Tings” and “Chun Li.”

She also got props recently from an unexpected corner: rocker Jack White, who told Clash Music that hip-hop is “the new punk rock,” and singled out Minaj’s song “Only” as a high-water mark for what he’s trying to accomplish.