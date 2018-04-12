Russ Parr Morning Show
Donna Brazile: All Our Norms Have Been Replaced By Trumpism

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 27 mins ago
Donna Brazile, the former interim chair of the Democratic National Party has been busy since the 2016 election of Donald Trump. Her new book Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House outlines her inside view of what went down.

“As we’ve seen over the last year in a half of his presidency this is a president who has basically followed his own instinct,” explained Brazile. “He was a Manchurian candidate in the sense that he came from nowhere, he came as if he was being guided by a different force.”

Since Trump has been in office he’s ushered in a new way that has desensitized many from things that used to be shocking.

“It concerns me because all of our norms have been replaced by what we call Trumpism,” expressed Brazile. “A tweet could send the stock markets spiraling out of control. A tweet could, in fact, get us into World War III.”

