News
Home > News

Watch: Cardi B Goes Goes Undercover on Reddit, Twitter and YouTube

Cardi answers questions about her personality, stripping, and testing her gangsta

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Cardi B is undoubtedly on top of the world right now, and today’s announcement for the rapper was her stunning cover for GQ. The pictures of Belcalis in the magazine have the Bronx princess looking incredible with her blonde ‘do from a few months ago, and along with her cover story, B also made an appearance on GQ‘s Youtube series, Actually Me.

Throughout the episode, Cardi answers questions about how long her tongue actually is, if the personality she portrays on TV is real, and why she’s always around the Migos.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 3 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 4 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 4 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 4 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 5 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 6 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 7 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos