Watch: Tyler, The Creator Makes A Cameo In The Trailer For ‘Bill Nye Saves The World’

Bill Nye, the world’s favorite science guy, is returning to Netflix for a third season of his super popular series, Bill Nye Saves the World. In the most recent trailer for the upcoming season, Tyler, the Creator, who also happens to be the artist who wrote the theme-song, makes an appearance.

The clip of Nye with the Odd Future album shows the two doing some sort of experiment a spinning sneaker contraption, and Tyler looking at the rotating Converse with confusion. This episode is sure to be hilarious, which can be streamed on Netflix.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: