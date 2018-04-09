News
Home > News

Floyd Mayweather’s Tour Bus Shot Up In Atlanta; One Person Injured

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Floyd Mayweather Hosts Medusa

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Floyd Mayweather’s Tour Bus Shot Up In Atlanta

Its been reported by TMZ that Floyd Mayweather’s tour bus was shot up in Atlanta outside of the  Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead Monday morning. Despite being in one of the vehicles that were shot Mayweather was uninjured., his bodyguard wasn’t as lucky. One of Floyd’s bodyguards was allegedly shot in the leg.

Police said that the three vehicles that were in Mayweather’s motorcade were shot at after another vehicle pulled up beside them at an intersection and started firing several shots in their direction. Police said, “All three vehicles fled and reported being followed for a distance.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 3 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 4 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 4 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 4 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 5 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 6 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 7 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos