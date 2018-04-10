News
Home > News

Adorable Daddy Duties : Derrick Rose Shares Precious Pictures Of His Pretty Princess

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Derrick Rose Shares Photos Of His Beautiful Newborn Daughter

Derrick Rose took some time to share photos of his new precious daughter Layla Malibu Rose with wife Alaina Anderson. Rose and his Alaina eloped in February, and welcomed Layla last month.

 

 

Bff🤞🏽🦄✨🐬🌴

A post shared by Alaina A. Anderson (@alainataughtyou) on

 

 

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 1 day ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 3 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 4 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 4 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 4 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 5 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 6 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 7 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 1 week ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos