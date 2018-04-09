Rickey Smiley Talks His First Night Performing On The LIT AF Tour

Rickey Smiley performed last night at the LIT AF Tour and talked about what a great experience it was. It took place at the Microsoft Theater and thousands of fans attended. Rickey was very nervous and had butterflies in his stomach.

Follow @TheRSMS

He loved the way Martin Lawrence introduced him and he was honored to be around so many successful comedians. Rickey wanted to make everyone proud and that’s just what he did. Gary With Da Tea tried to make fun of his glitter jacket and Rickey also spoke about the hurricane that hit.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Being In An Elevator With The Man Who Shot Him [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Jazz In The Gardens Means So Much To Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares His Amazing Steak & Shrimp Soup Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: