Rickey Smiley Talks His First Night Performing On The LIT AF Tour

Rickey Smiley performed last night at the LIT AF Tour and talked about what a great experience it was. It took place at the Microsoft Theater and thousands of fans attended. Rickey was very nervous and had butterflies in his stomach.
He loved the way Martin Lawrence introduced him and he was honored to be around so many successful comedians. Rickey wanted to make everyone proud and that’s just what he did. Gary With Da Tea tried to make fun of his glitter jacket and Rickey also spoke about the hurricane that hit.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Being In An Elevator With The Man Who Shot Him [VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Jazz In The Gardens Means So Much To Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares His Amazing Steak & Shrimp Soup Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy on SNL
- Jaquees Winning Weekend
- NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the Video Here!!
- Too $hort Winning Weekend
- Tamar Braxton Bares (Almost) All In Skimpy Bathing Suit
- Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Goes Gold In Less Than A Day
- John Krasinski Is Completely Honored By The Jordan Peele Comparisons For A Quiet Place
- Listen To Black Women Poll: What Is The Spirit Of Girlfriend?
- Jay-Z Reveals “The Most Beautiful Thing” Blue Ivy Ever Said To Him
- Remy Ma Reveals How She Lost So Much Weight [Photo]