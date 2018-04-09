Singer Lorde Apologizes for Use of Bathtub Photo and Whitney Houston Song Lyric

Photo by

Singer Lorde Apologizes for Use of Bathtub Photo and Whitney Houston Song Lyric

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 29 mins ago
Lorde Melodrama World Tour - Brooklyn, NY

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

Lorde has deleted and apologized for her tone-deaf Instagram post that referenced the late Whitney Houston with a picture of a bathtub.

During a day off from her current Melodrama tour, she shared a photo of water filling a tub and captioned it, “And iiii will always love you,” a lyric from the Dolly Parton-penned “I Will Always Love You” that later became a global hit for Houston.

Social media users pounced over the post, with many users criticizing her for being insensitive. Houston died at age 48 after drowning in a bathtub in February 2012. Her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unconscious in a bathtub under similar circumstances three years later, before dying in July 2015 at the age of 22.

Amid the backlash, Lorde took to Instagram again with an Insta’pology, writing, “Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote. I’m so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn’t even put this together, I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again.”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Boston Globe and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Nicholas Hunt and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Twitter

