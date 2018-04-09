‘Roseanne’ Makes ‘Black-ish’ and ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Joke, But Stays On ABC

Fallout continues to follow a joke on “Roseanne” Wednesday night that targeted fellow ABC shows “Black-ish” and “Fresh Off the Boat,” also ABC’s lone sitcoms that focus on black and Asian families, respectively.

In the episode, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman’s characters fall asleep on the couch. Roseanne wakes up first, then nudges Dan.

“What time is it?” Dan says. “Did we miss dinner?” “It’s 11 o’clock,” Roseanne says. “We slept from ‘Wheel’ to ‘Kimmel.’” “We missed all the shows about black and Asian families,” Dan says. “They’re just like us,” Roseanne responds. “There, now you’re all caught up.”

Kelvin Yu, a writer on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers,” was among the most vocal on Twitter, and in a nine-post thread said that the joke “implies that the point of any show about a minority family is simply to normalize them. That’s it. The stories, the humor, the characters… not important.”

He added, “Consider what exactly the audience is laughing at. What exactly is the punchline here? I’ll tell you what it is: it’s an endorsement of dismissiveness and disregard. It’s a familiarity and comfort with the culture of objectifying and demeaning people of color.”

Yu, who also stars as Brian in the Netflix series “Master of None,” went on to call out ABC for hypocrisy after the network stopped an episode of “Black-ish” from airing a plot about kneeling during the National Anthem earlier this year “because of fear it would be divisive and alienating.”

Read all of Yu’s tweets about the “Roseanne” joke below:

Here's why the Roseanne joke about "missing all the shows about Black and Asian families" matters. At the very least, it's reductive and belittling, as if to say those shows are nothing more than "Black" and "Asian" in their existence. 1/9 — Kelvin Yu (@InternetKelvin) April 5, 2018

But the real kicker is when Roseanne says: "They're just like us. There, now you're all caught up." Which implies that the point of any show about a minority family is simply to normalize them. That's it. The stories, the humor, the characters… not important. 2/9 — Kelvin Yu (@InternetKelvin) April 5, 2018

Then you take ALLLLLL of that and put it in the mouth of an avowed Trump supporter (not the actress–the CHARACTER of Roseanne) and you have one stinky little shit sandwich of a joke that ABC allowed to be served in their own restaurant. It's a big deal. 3/9 — Kelvin Yu (@InternetKelvin) April 5, 2018

Do I think the characters Roseanne and Dan watch Blackish or Fresh Off The Boat? Of course not. Do I think they'd say something PC about them? Probably not. But the point is, they didn't HAVE to say ANYTHING. They didn't have to write that joke at all. It's not even a joke. 4/9 — Kelvin Yu (@InternetKelvin) April 5, 2018

Consider what exactly the audience is laughing at. What exactly is the punchline here? I'll tell you what it is: it's an endorsement of dismissiveness and disregard. It's a familiarity and comfort with the culture of objectifying and demeaning people of color. 5/9 — Kelvin Yu (@InternetKelvin) April 5, 2018

Keep in mind, ABC was all too willing to bar Kenya Barris from airing an episode about kneeling during the nat'l anthem because of a fear it would be divisive and alienating. Blackish is one of only a handful of shows about Black families on the air. 6/9 — Kelvin Yu (@InternetKelvin) April 5, 2018

Fresh Off The Boat is the ONLY show about an Asian American family. Meanwhile, Roseanne is currently being touted as the refreshing voice of an underrepresented group (conservative women). 7/9 — Kelvin Yu (@InternetKelvin) April 5, 2018

Here's my point: they rebooted a beloved 90s sitcom & updated the main character to be a Trump voter under the pretense that it was a realistic portrayal of the the white working class. Then in ep 2, they depict her LITERALLY SLEEPING through stories about people of color. 8/9 — Kelvin Yu (@InternetKelvin) April 5, 2018

A #BoycottRoseanne hashtag has materialized on Twitter, with people expressing outrage similar to that of Yu.

ASS in the WH NOT WATCHING & Blackish has more class and actually deals with real issues @ABC 'Roseanne' had a joke about ABC's minority-led comedies 'Black-ish' &'Fresh Off the Boat' — and people were not pleased: https://t.co/lGB3NGwUHe — Savannah Caporale (@Savannah237697) April 6, 2018

Roseanne is intimidated by two excellent shows that realistically portray in a comedic and truthful part of the American experience she knows nothing about and does not care about. ‘Roseanne’ Slammed for Mocking ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ ‘Black-ish’ https://t.co/cz6NlQX01q — Wandaful (@Wandaful8) April 6, 2018

For those wanting to protest #RoseanneBarr… Put the heat on @Disney! They're the parent company and that's how you get their attention. Tie @therealroseanne to #Disney and then let the games begin! @WaltDisneyCo pic.twitter.com/8feT0ECTqN — Jagger 🗽 (@JaggerMafia) April 4, 2018

Oh hey @ABC – just think of the cop in this pic as #Roseanne and im sure you ok with this. #BlackLivesMatter #BoycottRosanne https://t.co/0hHZkqqHVI — Pot Snob™ (@thepotsnob) April 6, 2018

Loose this show on your remote. In fact delete the entire broadcast station off your remote until #Roseanne is cancelled.#boycottrosanne https://t.co/XSrzM3JE6Q — Trae (@traebordileau) April 4, 2018

nope not me I wont normalize this monster in office, stupid, unhinged and has no idea what the President does #BoycottRosanne https://t.co/h64RI0YYXm — angelasheeley1965 (@beach186563393) April 4, 2018

