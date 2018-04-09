‘Roseanne’ Makes ‘Black-ish’ and ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Joke, But Stays On ABC

Fallout continues to follow a joke on “Roseanne” Wednesday night that targeted fellow ABC shows “Black-ish” and “Fresh Off the Boat,” also ABC’s lone sitcoms that focus on black and Asian families, respectively.
In the episode, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman’s characters fall asleep on the couch. Roseanne wakes up first, then nudges Dan.
“What time is it?” Dan says. “Did we miss dinner?”
“It’s 11 o’clock,” Roseanne says. “We slept from ‘Wheel’ to ‘Kimmel.’”
“We missed all the shows about black and Asian families,” Dan says.
“They’re just like us,” Roseanne responds. “There, now you’re all caught up.”
Kelvin Yu, a writer on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers,” was among the most vocal on Twitter, and in a nine-post thread said that the joke “implies that the point of any show about a minority family is simply to normalize them. That’s it. The stories, the humor, the characters… not important.”
He added, “Consider what exactly the audience is laughing at. What exactly is the punchline here? I’ll tell you what it is: it’s an endorsement of dismissiveness and disregard. It’s a familiarity and comfort with the culture of objectifying and demeaning people of color.”
Yu, who also stars as Brian in the Netflix series “Master of None,” went on to call out ABC for hypocrisy after the network stopped an episode of “Black-ish” from airing a plot about kneeling during the National Anthem earlier this year “because of fear it would be divisive and alienating.”
Read all of Yu’s tweets about the “Roseanne” joke below:
https://twitter.com/InternetKelvin/status/981908699500310528
A #BoycottRoseanne hashtag has materialized on Twitter, with people expressing outrage similar to that of Yu.
